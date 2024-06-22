Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 14,420 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 413,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $130.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

