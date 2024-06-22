Farmers Trust Co. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

MSFT opened at $449.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $450.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.