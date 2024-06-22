New Hampshire Trust Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $449.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average of $406.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $450.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.