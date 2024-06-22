Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $159,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 306,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 492,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $450.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.