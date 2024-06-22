Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.22 and last traded at $74.31. 2,198,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,996,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

