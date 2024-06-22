American National Bank Takes $343,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

