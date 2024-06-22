Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,917 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

