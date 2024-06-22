Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $391.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

