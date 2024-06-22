North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of £406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,800.00 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.79).

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,143.38). In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,143.38). Also, insider Charles Park acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,229.99). 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

