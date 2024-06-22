Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,702,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,941,000 after acquiring an additional 92,804 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

