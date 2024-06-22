Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHG opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

