Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.