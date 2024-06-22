Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.