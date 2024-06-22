Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

