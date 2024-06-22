Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.03 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

