Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $2,698,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

