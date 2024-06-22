Apella Capital LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

