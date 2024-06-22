SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 2,270 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.26 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

