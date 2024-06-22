World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.66 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $156.66 million and $1.36 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00039835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars.

