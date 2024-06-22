Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

