Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

