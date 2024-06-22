Inscription Capital LLC Invests $274,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $23.80 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.