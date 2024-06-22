Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.