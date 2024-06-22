Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,866 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $57.04 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

