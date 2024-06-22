Inscription Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1,053.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

