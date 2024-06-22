Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $454.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.