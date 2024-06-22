Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

