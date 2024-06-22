Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 17,539 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 115.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

