Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $208.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

