Lantz Financial LLC Buys 316 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

