Fragasso Group Inc. Has $952,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,092,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

