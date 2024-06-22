Fragasso Group Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.