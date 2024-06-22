Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

