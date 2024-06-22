Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.0035594.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

