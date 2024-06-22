Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.0035594.
Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ITUB opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.