Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 881 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

