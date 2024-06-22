973 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

