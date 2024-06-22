Fragasso Group Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $319.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

