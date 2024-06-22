Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DHR opened at $254.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

