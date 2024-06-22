756 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

