Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,884 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

