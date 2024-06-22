FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Position Trimmed by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.