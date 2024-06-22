Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

