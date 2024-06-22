Apella Capital LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 480,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 629,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.