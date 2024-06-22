11,819 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

