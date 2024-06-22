Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.