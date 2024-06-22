Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 5.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 3,403,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,005,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $70,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $35,498,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

