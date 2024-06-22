Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Union Pacific by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 55,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $226.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.