Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 4.8%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 102,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 149,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNTH. Wedbush raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

