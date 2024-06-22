Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 98,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 24,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

