BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 231,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ford Motor by 358.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 92,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

